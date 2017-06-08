North Olmsted Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

The North Olmsted Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Grace Schall was last seen on May 19.

She has brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Grace you are asked to call police.

The phone number for the department is 440-777-3535. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

