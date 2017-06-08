Aldi issues recall on cashew halves

Aldi has voluntarily issued a recall on Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt. The recall was issued due to the potential presence of glass. According to a press release form Aldi, after a notification form a supplier Aldi removed the impacted product from stores.

The affected product is sold in an 9-ounce canister and has best-by dates of Nov. 27 2018 or Nov. 28, 2018 with the following UPC code: 041498179366. The Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt were available at Aldi locations in Ohio.

According to the press release no injuries related to the product have been reported. No other ALDI products are impacted by this recall.

If you have a product impacted by the recall you should discard it or return it to a local Aldi for a full refund. Customers can also call 201-200-9820.

