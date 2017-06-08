Avon Lake Fire Captain pleads not guilty to extortion

Avon Lake Fire Captain Glen Eisenhardt pleaded not guilty in court to extortion.

He is out on $25,000 bond.

The Avon Lake firefighter was indicted on charges of extortion, unauthorized use property and telecommunications fraud. He allegedly tried to blackmail another firefighter into resigning.

The pre-trial is set for June 14. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

