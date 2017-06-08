Ashtabula Police Officers shot, or shot at, five people in 20 years

Cleveland 19 News has obtained the statistics for each of the department’s officer involved shootings over the past 20 years. An Ashtabula officer shot a man in his home Friday, June 2 after being called to the home for a reported home invasion.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting of Brendan Hester on June 2. Hester is still in critical condition at MetroHealth in Cleveland.

Police said that they received a 911 call at approximately 5:15 a.m. that a man had broken into a home in the 400 block of West 38th Street and was possibly holding a woman at gunpoint. According to the statement, three officers responded to the home and found two men were involved in a struggle in the home.

One of the men was holding a gun.

Police said in their statement they asked the man to drop the gun several times, he did not, and an officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect, who we now know to be Hester.

Cleveland 19, through a public records request, obtained from the Ashtabula Police Department, statistics for each officer involved shooting since 1997.

According to Ashtabula Police Department records, there have been eight shootings involving Ashtabula officers in the past 20 years. Five times where officers shot, or shot at suspects, and three times when officers were shot.

In December 2007, an officer shot an “armed white male” during a domestic violence complaint. In June, 2010 a “Hispanic male” was shot by an officer “during [a] struggle for his weapon.” In November 2015, an officer shot at, but didn’t hit, a black suspect during a “suspicious person traffic stop.”

In November 2016, an officer shot a “white male robbery suspect” during a traffic stop. Records state that the office shot the suspect after “dragging [the] officer with vehicle while fleeing.”

And, on June 2, 2017, Hester’s shooting was described as an, “armed black male shot by Officer responding to Aggravated Burglary complaint.”

In November, 1997 an officer was shot and killed “while attempting to serve [a] warrant.” In August, 2010 an officer was shot while investigating “suspicious persons,” and in January 2011 and officer was shot in his cruiser during a traffic stop.

Hester’s family has not spoken publicly about the shooting since it happened, they plan to have a press conference Thursday afternoon at 2:30 pm.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.