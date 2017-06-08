Dennis Meneffe pleads guilty to raping and kidnapping 9-year-old Massillon girl

The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 9-year-old Massillon girl pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Dennis Menefee was sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Police say the 46-year-old grabbed the victim off a Massillon downtown street on Sept. 26 when she was walking home.

After assaulting her, he let her go.The victim went home and her parents called 911.

Menefee was arrested on Sept. 28.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.