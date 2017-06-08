Jalen Rose: 'The Cavs have fallen victim to the Kardashian curse'

The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling in the NBA Finals, despite the fact that LeBron James is putting up astronomical numbers and breaking records left and right.

But one player who hasn't been contributing against the Golden State Warriors is Tristan Thompson, the $82 million man. 'Double T' went scoreless in Games 1 and 3, with just 11 rebounds in three games.

So what's his problem?

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose seems to think he knows exactly what it is, drumroll please...

The Kardashian Curse!

That's right. Rose is blaming Thompson's Finals slump on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Take a listen:

"I want to say what everybody’s thinking. There are three things in life that are certain to me: Father-time, gravity, and the curse of the Kardashians. Tristan Thompson had zero points in two of the three finals games.," said Rose.

The Cavs went down 0-3 in the series Wednesday night.

As much as Cavs fans hate to admit it, do you think Rose has a point? Or are the Warriors just a better team?

We don't know what to believe but one thing we are sure of and that is we'll be supporting the Cavs on Friday, June 9, at the Q when they take on Golden State in Game 4.

#DefendTheLand

