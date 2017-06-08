Family of man shot by an Ashtabula officer holding a press conference

The family of the man shot by an Ashtabula City Police officer is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Cleveland 19 has obtained 911 calls from just before the officer involved shooting in Ashtabula Friday, where a resident of the home was shot by police.

Brendan Hester is in critical condition at MetroHealth in Cleveland after being shot by police last week.

The Ashtabula police department received a 911 call at just after 5 a.m., where the female caller said someone had broken into her home and, "he had a gun pointed to us when I woke up."

The 911 dispatcher followed up with several questions, asking if she knew the alleged intruder, and if the alleged intruder had a weapon.

She said she didn’t know who the intruder was, and when the dispatcher asked if the intruder had left the home, she replied, "no they’re here they’re still here."

The call was disconnected twice, and a dispatcher called the number back twice before officers arrived on scene.

The dispatcher again asked if the alleged intruder had a weapon, the caller said, "no not right now." The dispatched then asked if the alleged intruder had ever had a weapon, the caller didn’t answer the question, and said "someone broke into the house does that matter?!" The call quickly ended for the last time after this interchange.

According to Ashtabula Police, the incident is still under investigation, but there’s some indication that the initial 911 call describing a home invasion wasn’t accurate.

Ashtabula police also searched the home where the shooting happened over the weekend, searching for "suspected drug trafficking instruments that were observed in plain view inside the residence" on Friday. Ashtabula police officers searched the home, and BCI officers were present, during the search a statement said. According to Ashtabula Police, officers seized "a digital scale, $5500 cash concealed in various locations throughout the house, suspected illegal drug packaging, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, three firearms and ammo were found inside the residents and seized by BCI as part of the investigation."

All three officers who initially responded to the scene Friday are on leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency on the officer involved shooting case.

Ashtabula Police called BCI in to do an independent investigation. A representative from the Ohio Attorney General’s office told Cleveland 19 Monday that they likely will not release an update to their investigation for several weeks, when they turn the results of their investigation over to the county prosecutor’s office. The county prosecutor will determine if the officer’s use of force was justified in the incident.

