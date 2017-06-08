Report: Helen Hunt will be part of movie being filmed in Cleveland this Summer

According to deadline.com Helen Hunt will star in the movie 'I see you', a horror thriller.

Shooting of this film will take place this summer in Cleveland. Deadline.com is also reporting Adam Randall will direct the movie.

Hunt has starred in 'As Good as it Gets', 'What Women Want', and 'Cast Away'.

Crews have also shot scenes of a Matthew McConaughey movie at 128th Street and Miles Avenue in Cleveland.

The movie's title is "White Boy Rick" and it is set to be released in January of 2018. It is an American crime drama directed by Yann Demange.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.