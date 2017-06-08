Vermilion man pleads not guilty in crash that killed six-year-old girl

The man accused of driving under the influence and killing a six-year-old girl has been re-indicted on criminal charges and was arraigned Thursday morning.

Donald Buchs, 24, pled not guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and ovi.

Elyria police say the Vermilion man rear-ended a tow truck and an Explorer stopped at a red light on State Route 57 at Cleveland Street on January 22, 2017.

6-year-old Alia Bailey, who was in her mom's Explorer, was killed.

Bailey's mom, Nancy Burnett, was also injured. Police say her legs were fractured.

The impact pushed the Explorer through the intersection and into two additional cars that were also stopped at the red light.

The other drivers also suffered minor injuries.

Buchs is out on a $50,000 bond and will be back in court on June 21.

