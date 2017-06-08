Register to WIN a Family Four Pack to The Great Lakes Science Center!

Stay Curious at the Great Lakes Science Center, Now through September 4th Featuring “Build it”.
Build it, brings the love of Legos to life-sized proportions and encourages creativity and free play. Guests can build their own experience during two distinctly different hands-on phases of Build it! Included in general admission tickets.
Register Today for your chance to win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Great Lakes Science Center!
Visit GreatScience.com for more information on the Great Lakes Science Center
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
