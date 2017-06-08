Editorial: How we come together after misfortune shows our true character

In the past several months, we've seen some terrible tragedies happen right here in our community.

A 74-year-old great-grandfather, shot and killed, broadcast for the world to see on Facebook, and a family of seven dead after police said a neighbor set their house on fire.

In each of those instances, people were asked to support the victims, and many of you did, overwhelmingly.

After Robert Godwin, Sr., was murdered in Cleveland, an Arizona student, more than 2,000 miles away, set up a GoFundMe account in the victim's name. He had no relation to the man, but when we interviewed him on Cleveland 19 News, he told us he had unfortunately seen the video on Facebook and just wanted to help the family. He set a goal of $20,000, and his campaign exceeded that, raising more than $93,000 in a few days. He kept his word and donated all of it to the Godwin family.

And just last month, we witnessed a similar incident down in Akron, after an 18-year-old woman lost her mother and six family members in a fire. She set up a GoFundMe account to help with burial costs, and it fewer than 24 hours, the community raised more than $56,000.

These are both great examples of you, the viewer, displaying kindness after heartbreaking tragedies.

I'm sure there are many more than we don't even know about.

You know, how we come together after misfortune shows our true character.

There are many things people can do, but most of you chose to open your hearts and your wallets, and for that you deserve a, "Thank you." These are times when you show the kindness of the human spirit. Now let's hope for a time when tragedies aren't happening as quickly as they seem to be right now.

