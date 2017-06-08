Residents accuse Cleveland of violating city's own dumping laws

Is the city of Cleveland contributing to an ugly and possibly dangerous situation regarding an abandoned home?

East 186th Street, off Harvard, is a kind of oasis in a tough part of the city. People's properties, in large measure, are well kept.

That's why Derrick Gillam lives there.

"It ain't no bad street you know, it ain’t really no bad street," he said. "People try to keep their stuff together out here but it's, you know, an eyesore."

What Derrick was talking about was an abandoned home. Overgrown and largely unsecured, with broken windows and a pile of debris in the driveway.

There is more to the debris pile than its unsightliness -- there is danger, ultra sharp mirror glass, jagged metal strips, hooks from the piece of debris, and who knows what living under it.

"Here you have this atrocity where this trash, from my understanding, has been sitting here for two and a half plus months," said community activist Kimberly Brown.

She confirms what other residents told us. The debris pile was actually collected by the city from the property and piled in the driveway for all to see. So she believes the city is actually in violation of its own dumping laws.

"According to the city policy this debris should have been moved between one and three days and it's been two and a half months so far," she said. "Now this stuff was just scattered around the yard and the city actually brought it out here. Absolutely."

The city denies the charge.

Evan Lett has a beautifully maintained home, and lives next door. He doesn't like what he's seen the abandoned home attract.

"You see an abandoned home you wait there, you get a car come by, drop off drugs, the other one heads out the other way -- 10 seconds, 10 seconds," he said.

The city of Cleveland says the home is part of the Safe Routes to School Initiative, funded by a voter issue.

Spokesman Dan Williams says it should be demolished in the next year.

