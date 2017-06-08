5 things to watch for in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Here are five things to watch for in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The first half.

We will know by the second quarter whether or not the Cavaliers are in it to win it, or have accepted their fate and mailed it in.

Kyrie Irving.

Nothing different here from Game 3. You know what they’ll get out of LeBron, it’s whether or not Kyrie can produce that remains unknown. If he does, they will have a chance to win.

Energy level.

This is the first time this series that the Cavaliers have only had one day off between games. That normally would not matter a lot, but chasing Warriors players all over the floor is exhausting. You hope they’ll have had enough time to recharge the batteries.

Three-point shooting.

The Cavs actually stunk from outside the arc in Game 3 and still could have won the game. They connected on only 12 of 44 shots from outside. Hit a few more, heck if Kyle Korver hits one more, it’s a whole different game.

Tristan Thompson.

I’m just going to keep putting him here until he stops being out-rebounded by Steph Curry.

