Studies show it's a deadly time of year for teen drivers.

In northeast Ohio, several teens have died in the past two and a half weeks.

According to AAA, research shows that the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers fall between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

On May 21, Lindsey Rotuno, 17, from Grafton, died in a crash. Investigators say the accident happened on State Route 82 near State Route 57 in Eaton Township.

Four days later, Myka Gray, 18, from Clairdon Township, and Kayleigh O'Brien, 19, from Clairdon Township, died. Police said their car was traveling south on Aquilla Road in Geauga Township when it failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 322 and crashed.

On May 29, Jackson Condon, 17, and Dominic Ricci, 18, from Chardon died. Authorities say a commercial truck was traveling south on SR 44 when it struck the teen's car. They, too, failed to stop at a stop sign, according to authorities.

Late Wednesday, 16-year-old Kailee Mayher from Strongsville died in a crash. Police said a car left the roadway and struck a tree on Albion Road. Mayher was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, around 3 a.m. on SR 61 in Richland County, 17-year-old Dylan Patton, of Shiloh, was also killed in a crash. He was driving a Silverado. He also failed to stop at a stop sign, according to authorities. They said he was not wearing a seat belt.

All of the crashes are still under investigation.

Many parents are worried about their teenagers out on the road.

There will be a vigil to remember Mayher at Strongsville City Commons at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

