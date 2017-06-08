Romona's Kids: $27,000 raised for pediatric cancer research

This week, we have one of the largest groups of Romona’s Kids ever -- a whole school coming together for kids fighting cancer.

We went to Avon to find out how.

Holy Trinity School recently held its second annual St. Baldrick’s event, to raise money for pediatric cancer research, and support 11-year-old Shane Haddad and 6-year-old Piper Samuels.

Shane is fighting brain and spinal cord cancer, and Piper was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

“I’m doing this for Shane and Piper, they’re amazing, and they were my inspiration,” said Kenny Dietz.

More than 90 people braved the shave, from students to teachers to parents.

“Every little thing that anybody can do makes a big difference and I love how this community comes together to make a big difference,” said Rebecca Pahoresky.

The kids also had a “Rock The Challenge” course, turning it into an active prayer, dedicated to finding a cure. So far, they’re raised more than $27,000.

“We all have someone in our family affected by cancer, my uncle died when I was in high school,” said Holy Trinity math teacher Greg Fesz.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.