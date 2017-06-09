It's going to take a Miracle for game 4, but Cleveland is well prepared

As we head into game 4 of the NBA Finals and the Cavs trail in the series folks know we need a miracle to win tonight. In fact, no team in the NBA has ever won a series when trailing three games to none, but when we take a trip back down miracle lane in sports history we see that miracles do happen and Cleveland is ready for one.

Miracle of Richfield 1976 - That year the Cavaliers reached the playoffs for the first time. They were in their sixth season. They beat the Washington Bullets.

Miracle on Ice 1980 - A group of college hockey players representing Team USA shocked the world by beating the Soviet Union team, with professional players and a team who won the gold medal in six of the seven previous Winter Olympic Games.

NBA Champions - Cleveland had a huge miracle in 2016 by coming back from a 3-1 deficit to claim the NBA title to claim the franchise's first title and ended the city's 52-year-old drought.

Do you think the Cavs can pull off the victory Friday night in Game 4?

