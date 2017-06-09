15-year-old girl stabbed in Cleveland

A 15-year-old girl is home from the hospital, after being stabbed Thursday evening.

Cleveland police officers say the victim was waiting at the bus shelter at 4006 Lee Road when two unknown females approached her from behind.

An argument started about the victim being involved in an earlier fight in a parking lot.

The suspect grabbed the victim by her hair and began to hit her. During the fight, the teenager was stabbed in the side with an unknown weapon.

The suspects fled in a blue minivan when someone yelled the victim was bleeding.

