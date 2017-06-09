15-year-old girl stabbed in Cleveland, victim in critical condition

Cleveland EMS confirms a teenage girl was stabbed on Thursday night. The 15-year-old was stabbed around 9 p.m. at Cloverside Avenue and East 160th Street.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officers spoke with the victim said she was waiting at a bus shelter when 2 unknown women approached her from behind.

An argument started about the victim being at an earlier incident with other juveniles fighting in a parking lot. The suspect grabbed the victim by her hair and began to hit her, during the physical altercation the victim was slashed with an unknown.

The suspects fled in a blue minivan when an someone yelled the victim was bleeding.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

