Curfew in Cleveland for children 17 and under

The City of Cleveland wanted to remind people of the curfew rules. Parents and guardians of children 17 and under can be cited for failing to ensure that kids are in compliance with the laws.

Age 12 and under: dark

Ages 13-14: 9:30 p.m. - 6: a.m.

Ages 15-16: 11:00 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Age 17: 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.

The child must with a parent or a legal guardian or a responsible adult selected by the parent or legal guardian if a child is out past curfew.

