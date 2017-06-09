Birth control packaging mix-up could lead to unintended pregnancies

Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling some birth control pills because of a packaging error that could lead to an unintended pregnancy.

The Mibelas 24 FE tablets are packaged in the wrong order, and may not work as prescribed.

A confirmed market complaint indicated a packaging error, where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible, according to the FDA.

As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy. The reversing the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the tablets out of order.

If you have these pills, call your doctor as soon as possible, and return them to the pharmacy.

