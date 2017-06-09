17-year-old Richland County boy killed in car accident

A 17-year-old Richland County boy is dead after a car accident in Mansfield Thursday night. The incident happened on State Route 61 at Dininger Road around 3:19 a.m. on Thursday.

Troopers said Dylan Patton was driving a Chevy Silverado westbound on Dininger Road, when he failed to stop at the stop sign at State Route 61 .Investigators said Patton's pick-up truck was struck by an SUV traveling southbound on State Route 61.

The pick-up truck flipped over into a ditch.

Patton was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was flown to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the SUV is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not a factor, but Patton was not wearing a seat belt.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.