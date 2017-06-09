Gas prices falling in Ohio

According to GasBuddy a gallon of gas in Ohio is 26 cents cheaper than it was a year ago. The national average for a gallon of gas stands at $2.35.

This is the first time in more than 200 days the current gas prices is lower than a year ago. This is the cheapest June 9th fill up since 2005.

A GasBuddy analyst said the resiliency of U.S. shale production has helped with the lower prices.

