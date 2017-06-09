34-story apartment planned for Playhouse Square District

A 34-story apartment is planned for the Playhouse Square District. The upscale apartment building will be ready in early 2020.

The building will go up on the corner of Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street. The 34-story tower will include the following:

319 apartments

550 parking spaces

22,000 square feet

Courtyard terrace with a grill and fireside lounge

Electric car charging and washing stations

Pet spa

Bike storage

Concierge services

Business and fitness centers

Heated lap pool

Construction will start in the late fall of 2017.

