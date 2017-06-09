34-story apartment planned for Playhouse Square District - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

34-story apartment planned for Playhouse Square District

Rendering of the apartment (Source Playhouse Square District) Rendering of the apartment (Source Playhouse Square District)
Rendering of the apartment (Source Playhouse Square District) Rendering of the apartment (Source Playhouse Square District)
Rendering of the apartment (Source Playhouse Square District) Rendering of the apartment (Source Playhouse Square District)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 34-story apartment is planned for the Playhouse Square District. The upscale apartment building will be ready in early 2020.

The building will go up on the corner of Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street. The 34-story tower will include the following:

  • 319 apartments
  • 550 parking spaces
  • 22,000 square feet
  • Courtyard terrace with a grill and fireside lounge
  • Electric car charging and washing stations
  • Pet spa
  • Bike storage
  • Concierge services
  • Business and fitness centers
  • Heated lap pool

Construction will start in the late fall of 2017.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly