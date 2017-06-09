Dog in Cleveland beaten with bricks and sticks is getting adopted by doctor who treated him

The dog in Cleveland that was beaten with bricks and sticks is getting adopted by a doctor who treated him.

On March 9, a witness reported seeing three men taking turns kicking and beating a dog with bricks and sticks at the corner of E. 111th Street and Superior Avenue in Cleveland. According to the Cleveland Animal Protective League to make matters worse, veterinarians believe the dog, who they've named Indiana Bones, had already been hit by a car.

Donations made it possible for Indiana Bones every need and other animals at the APL. Bones is going to be adopted by the doctor who helped treat him.

The dog has been receiving ongoing care and rehabilitation and is making remarkable progress. Back in March the pup has a dislocated hip and fractured back leg. He'll need at least one, if not two surgeries.

Workers believe Indiana Bones is about 1-year-old. He's a white and fawn-colored bully breed mix who didn't have identification or a microchip.

Back in April Bones had his first two surgeries and was sent to a long term foster care situation where he could receive frequent and extensive rehabilitation.

As part of his post-op care he had been receiving holistic treatment including chiropractic care, massage and water therapy at Dancing Paws Animal Wellness Center in Richfield.

Indiana Bones made a lasting impression on Dr. Neal Sivula who owns the practice. Dr. Sivula and his wife Stephanie will be adopting him after his final surgery in July.

