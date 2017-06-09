Vigil planned for teen killed in Strongsville crash

Strongsville moms got together to cut ribbons to sell to help the teens who were in the car crash. (Source: WOIO)

A vigil is being planned for the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Strongsville. The vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Strongsville Commons.

People can buy green and white ribbons at the vigil for 50 cents or a donation. The money will go to the other girls who were in the car crash.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim in the crash that happened Wednesday night.

Kailee Mayher, 16, was a sophomore at Strongsville High School.

Police say six teenagers were in the car at the time, and of those, three other teens beside Kailee were hurt in the crash. Officers say the car went off of the street and struck a tree at 22659 Albion Road. Mayher was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Strongsville police released this information after the crash:

Driver 16-year-old Sydney Rosenthal was not injured.

Front seat passenger 16-year-old Morgan Dabran was not injured.

16-year-old Katie Carroll was in the rear seat. She is being treated at Southwest General Hospital.

15-year-old Sarah Attar was also in the rear seat. She is being treated at Southwest General Hospital.

15-year-old Alyssa Collins was also in the rear seat. She is being treated at Metro.

Police said drugs or alcohol are not suspected, but they said speed may have played a role.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Juvenile Division will determine charges.

A GoFundMe account set up for Kailee's family had already raised around $3,600 Thursday night.

