'A League of Their Own's' Marla Hooch looks exactly as you remember during Akron visit

Megan Cavanagh, the actor best known for her role as Marla Hooch in "A League of Their Own," threw out the first pitch at the Akron RubberDucks game June 3 and the 56-year-old looks exactly like her character did in the 1992 hit film.

Cavanagh was 31 when she filmed the movie which went on to win six awards and 10 total nominations.

The movie, directed by Penny Marshall, included Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Ann Cusack, Lori Petty, Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna as well.

Cavanagh was at Canal Park in Akron for her bobblehead night.

The RubberDucks played the Reading Fightin Phils from Pennslyvania June 3 and lost 5-1.

