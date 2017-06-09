Steph Curry denies pretending to take a "poop" on Cavaliers court in Game 3

Game 3 Wednesday night at The Q Kevin Durant nailed a 3-pointer that put the Golden State Warriors up 114 - 113 and eventually led to them winning the game and going up 3 to 1 in the NBA Finals.

After that huge shot, it looked as if Curry celebrated by mimicking defecating on the court.

Curry denies any such thing.

“I wish I could have a little bit more control over the reactions in certain situations. I really don’t know what I did last night,” Curry said. “Like I saw it, no, I saw it, I just − I don’t know what I was doing. I even dropped my mouthpiece because I was so uncoordinated.”

According to Sam Amico Cavs players are "highly agitated" by the squat.

Source tells AmicoHoops several #Cavs highly agitated about Steph's squat on KD's late Game 3 three. "Won't be forgotten come Friday night." — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 9, 2017

We'll see if Curry's celebration leads to some extra motivation for the Cavs.

Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.