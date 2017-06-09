Steph Curry denies pretending to take a "poop" on Cavaliers cour - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Steph Curry denies pretending to take a "poop" on Cavaliers court in Game 3

Game 3 Wednesday night at The Q Kevin Durant nailed a 3-pointer that put the Golden State Warriors up 114 - 113 and eventually led to them winning the game and going up 3 to 1 in the NBA Finals. 

After that huge shot, it looked as if Curry celebrated by mimicking defecating on the court. 

Curry denies any such thing. 

“I wish I could have a little bit more control over the reactions in certain situations. I really don’t know what I did last night,” Curry said. “Like I saw it, no, I saw it, I just − I don’t know what I was doing. I even dropped my mouthpiece because I was so uncoordinated.”

According to Sam Amico Cavs players are "highly agitated" by the squat. 

We'll see if Curry's celebration leads to some extra motivation for the Cavs. 

Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. Friday in Cleveland. 

