Bomb squad called in Geagua County for sticks of dynamite at 2 different locations

The Geagua County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 77-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman after discovering several sticks of old dynamite in a grocery bag at a Newbury Township residence and a few other sticks at a residence in Russell Township.

Roberta Ann and Jeanne Schroeder were both charged with misconduct at an emergency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. An investigator said a relative at the home of Ann called the department to report he had seen what appeared to be dynamite on a path between the house and the barn.

Since dynamite can be unstable, the Lake County Bomb Unit was called to the scene. Investigators said the dynamite was right out in the open in one spot.

The dynamite was loaded into the bomb truck and taken to a location in southern Geauga County where it was exploded.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff alerted the Russell Township Fire Department to stand by the 13900 block of Watt Road in Russell Township on advice dynamite might also be found at that address. Overall a total of about six sticks of dynamite were found at the combined sites and destroyed.

Investigators said it appeared they were from the same batch. Ann and Schroeder refused to leave their residences and were arrested and charged.

