35-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping a 6-year-old boy

A 35-year-old Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 6-year-old boy. Adam Shaffer will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.

The judge said he is a Tier III sex offender, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life. Shaffer pleaded guilty after raping a 6-year-old boy this past September.

