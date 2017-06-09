Akron man sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting his gf multiple times

An Akron man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after shooting his girlfriend multiple times. Jamarian Williams was convicted of shooting Bianca Haskell on Aug. 31, 2016.

Haskell survived the incident, the couple has three kids who were inside the home. The kids were not injured.

He pleaded guilty to the incident this past May.

Williams was on probation in the past for shooting Haskell in 2015.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.