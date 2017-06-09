Shaq's wearing a cat and unicorn shirt in Cleveland and you can own it too

It's hard to miss the 7-foot-1-inch Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal, but the former Cavaliers star has been popping up around Cleveland in a really loud T-shirt that you can now own too.

Shaq has been snapped in pictures around The Land in a T-shirt with a cat riding a spitfire unicorn on it because why not?

O'Neal often tweets about shirt company RageOn and the shirt is available on its website for $24.99 right now.

If you don't want to dress like Shaq, you can wear a Shaq T-shirt. The same company also offers a few different shirts featuring the Big Shaqtus.

Underdog put that on a t shirt Super man https://t.co/Rmd1eWhIvK Made with @RageOnOfficial pic.twitter.com/VtZAHXpxkd — SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 9, 2017

The company also has a really great LeBron James/Cleveland Cavaliers tank on sale right now.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.