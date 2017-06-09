You can save $1,000 a year by not going out to eat for lunch

How much money are spending going out to eat for lunch? A new Visa survey shows Americans spend about $11 twice a week for lunch.

That's about $1,000 a year. If you put that in investment account earning 6 percent, that would be $88,000 in 30 years.

According to lifeincharge.com the averaged packed lunch from home can cost $2-4. The website also reports homemade lunches are usually healthier.

