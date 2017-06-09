Kent State ranked a top fashion school in the country

Kent State University's School of Fashion Design and Merchandising is once again among the nation's elite. Fashion-Schools.Org rated the school third nationally for fashion merchandising and number one in the Midwest.

For Design, the school is fourth nationally, but still number one in the Midwest. The school was founded in 1983 and boasts a current enrollment of approximately 2,000 students.

The University also has a New York City studio and a campus in Italy.



