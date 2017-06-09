Jordin Sparks will perform National Anthem at game 4 of the NBA - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jordin Sparks will perform National Anthem at game 4 of the NBA Finals

Jordin Sparks (Source AP Images) Jordin Sparks (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The NBA has announced Jordin Sparks will perform the 'National Anthem' at game 4 of the NBA Finals.

