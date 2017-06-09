If Cleveland Cavaliers don't win NBA Championship will season be unsuccessful?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the ropes. The team finds itself down 3 games in a best of 7 series.

However, the Cavs also found themselves playing catch up in 2016 against the same team, the Golden State Warriors. They came back to win the 2016 NBA Finals after trailing 3-1.

The historic win ended Cleveland's 52-year-old championship drought.

The team is fighting to repeat as champions against a high-powered super team with the addition of Kevin Durant.

During Friday's shootaround, Cavs forward Richard Jefferson said they're a confident group.

"We've been in a down position before and we did something, most of our guys in our locker room have done something that's never been done in the history of the game of basketball," said Jefferson. "So from that standpoint, yes we understand the task is large, we understand the task has not been done before, but that statement has also been made before. We're a confident group. We're not guaranteeing 4 victories in a row but we are saying we're going to come out as a confident group, play hard and give ourselves a chance tonight."

With that being said, Jefferson said if the Cavs don't win the championship the season would be deemed unsuccessful.

"It doesn't matter if we lose in Game 7 or what happens with tonight if we don't win a championship the season was unsuccessful," said Jefferson.

Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. in Cleveland Friday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.