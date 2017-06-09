Matthew McConaughey adding Just Keep Livin Foundation to 2 Cleveland schools

Matthew McConaughey is adding his Just Keep Livin Foundation to two Cleveland high schools. According to the organizations website, Martin Luther King Jr. and John Adams High School will be getting the program.

Yahoo did a report with McConaughey in Cleveland, he explains why he is adding the programs to the area. While filming the movie 'White Boy Rick' McConaughey noticed a lot of poverty.

He saw a lot of young adults ages 18-25 going to work, he said these adults are finding a purpose in life. The Just Keep Living Foundation is a program set up for fitness and wellness programs in public schools.

The program helps students reach goals they set for themselves. These goals can be hobbies based, education based or fitness based.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.