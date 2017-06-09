Like it or not, there was trophy presentation rehearsal at The Q this afternoon

It's do or die time for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs will face off against the mighty Golden State Warriors on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. They find themselves in a 3-0 hole after a heart breaking home loss in Game 3.

Friday afternoon, Cleveland 19 spotted crews at The Q rehearsing a trophy presentation.

Can the Cavs defend The Land one last time? Will Tristan Thompson finally out-rebound Steph Curry? Is Rihanna in Ohio?

The answers to those questions and more, tonight in Cleveland. Tip is slated for 9 p.m.

Until then we'll just have to wait.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.