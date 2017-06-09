Browns cut DB Tyvis Powell hours before he was scheduled to toss first pitch at Tribe game

The Cleveland Browns have waived a player that was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Indians game.

On Friday afternoon, the Browns announced they'd waved defensive back Tyvis Powell, a former Ohio State Buckeye.

Powell joined the Brownies via waivers in February.

According to the Indians, Powell had been scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Friday's home game against the White Sox.

Oops.

