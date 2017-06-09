Cleveland outdoor pool season begins June 10

All outdoor pools in the City of Cleveland will officially open Saturday, June 10.

Mayor Frank Jackson is expected to make the announcement at noon tomorrow. The pools will be open through the second weekend in August, Wednesdays-thru-Sundays from noon until 7:30 p.m.

City spray basins will open as well.

Indoor pools at city recreation centers are open Monday through Saturday during regularly scheduled recreation hours. There are no charges or admission fees for any City of Cleveland pools, spray basins or recreational programs.

CLICK HERE for a complete listing of all indoor and outdoor pools, spray basins, and other summertime activities at recreation centers.

