Police: Murder warrant issued for Malik Shabazz Baldwin

A murder warrant has been issued for Malik Shabazz Baldwin.

The 26-year-old Akron man is accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Lemichael Stevenson.

On June 7, Stevenson was shot once while sitting on the front porch of his home in the 800 block of Sumner Street. Police say someone took Stevenson to the hospital before EMS arrived. He died at Akron City Hospital.

Baldwin is 5’10” and 190 lbs. He should be considered armed and dangerous!

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

