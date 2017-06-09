Powerball jackpot soars to $435 million

The Powerball jackpot is soaring to massive heights.

Saturday night's drawing is going to be for more than $435 million.

To bring you back down to reality a bit, the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292 million, but that doesn't stop people from dreaming about what they'd do if they hit the jackpot.

"It's the lure of winning, right? That's what us Americans like. We like the story of winning," said Steven Bagnowski.

When it comes to this weekend's Powerball drawing, the win, would certainly be sweet. At $435 million, the massive prize would tie for the tenth largest jackpot ever in the U.S. lottery.

??????????????

The #Powerball is up to $435 million! What would you do with all that money? @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/foNIXGAgSA — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 9, 2017

What would do if that dream became reality? Cleveland 19 News asked people throughout Cleveland and Parma Heights.

"The first thing I would do is buy the rights to Spider-Man, because I love Spider-Man," said Krystal Kaiser. "The second thing I'd do is buy a lot of land and open up a no-kill dog shelter."

"I'm currently in PA school, so I'd really like to pay off those loans," said Taylor Briggs.

"I'd probably do about $10 million to St. Jude and look for one of them beach houses," said Chris Pfeil.

"Maybe a Jaguar. Gotta say it like that, once you buy one you can call it the Jaguar," said Bagnowski.

With that kind of cash, you can buy yourself the entire Jaguar lot, you could also pay LeBron's salary for more than a decade, or jet set to your own private island, and still have money to spare.

People lined up at Yorktown Service Plaza in Parma Heights all day. Workers said it gets busy once the Powerball hits about $200 million.

With this kind of jackpot, even the clerks are dreaming.

"I'd pay off school loans, invest it," said Greg Harrison.

If you do win the $435 million jackpot, you'd actually take home quite a bit less. The lump sum payment is about $273 million.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.