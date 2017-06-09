Cleveland biking community reminds drivers to keep required 3 ft. when sharing road

Members of the Cleveland biking community, including one of the victims of a recent hit-and-run accident, have come together to warn drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Bike Cleveland, All Out Riders, and others met Friday at the site of an accident involving five cyclists to make a public statement about distracted driving, and to support the victims injured.

Rondell Dungy hit five cyclists near East 108th and St. Clair during the early hours of June 6, police say. Within moments, a second driver came and hit another one of the of the cyclists.

Police arrested Dungy for suspected OVI, but are still searching for the second driver.

Four of the five cyclists have been released from the hospital.

Jamel Lindsey spent almost a week in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

“I’m sore but I’m getting better every day,” said Lindsey.

Jacob VanSickle, Executive Director of Bike Cleveland, said drivers need to remember to give three feet of passable space when sharing the road with cyclists, according to state law.

