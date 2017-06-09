Stow police search for missing 85-year-old man

Stow police are looking for 85-year-old Richard Kisela.

He left his Norman Drive residence around 9 a.m. Friday and failed to return.

He's white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He also suffers from Dementia.

The vehicle involved is a black 2007 Chevy Cobalt with OH plate number FBZ 9468.

Residents are asked to call or dial 911 if they see the adult or the vehicle.

