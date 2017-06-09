Arsonist found guilty in death of 75-year-old neighbor

Charles Davenport, of Cleveland, has been found guilty in the arson death of his 75-year-old neighbor.

Davenport, 38, was convicted of intentionally setting fire to the home of Roma Sparks on West 56th Street. Sparks and his dog died in the blaze.

Davenport has been found guilty of six charges, including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated arson, and felonious assault.

According to authorities, an intoxicated Davenport set the fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 15, 2015, by pouring gasoline on the front of the home and ignited it with a lighter, causing an explosion before the home went up in flames. Davenport was arrested at the scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 13.

