LeBron James goes mixtape in Game 4, oops to himself off the bac - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James goes mixtape in Game 4, oops to himself off the backboard

(Source: Tony Dejak/AP Photo) (Source: Tony Dejak/AP Photo)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James is the King, as many are aware.

He further cemented his legacy during Friday's Game 4 with an alley-oop to himself off of the backboard.

To be clear, we will say it once more, he did this during regulation play during an NBA game (an NBA Finals game).

You can watch him fly through the air with the greatest of ease below:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly