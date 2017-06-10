Cavs set multiple Finals records, force Game 5 with 137-116 win

The Cavs have forced a Game 5 in dramatic fashion.

On Friday, they defeated the Warriors 137-116.

LeBron James now has the most triple doubles in NBA Finals history.

The Cavs set an NBA Finals record for most 3s in a game.

They set an NBA Finals record for most points in a quarter with 49 in the first.

They also set an NBA Finals record for most points in the first half.

Also, LeBron James did this:

Game 5 is slated for Monday at 9 p.m.

