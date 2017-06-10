'The Warriors have championship DNA, and we do too' says LeBron James after Game 4 win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to Cali, hopefully to postpone the Warriors celebration for good.

"Well, I didn't hear it, but some of the other guys heard it and told me that that they wanted to celebrate on our floor once again and they wanted to spray champagne in our locker rooms, and I think it came from Draymond, which is okay, that's Dray anyway," said LeBron James.

The third quarter got kind of chippy but the Cavaliers kept their composure.

"It's the Finals everybody is heated, everybody wants to win. All the energy is going towards something positive hopefully," JR Smith said.

Friday night's 137-116 win over Golden State avoided a sweep.

"The Warriors have championship DNA, and we do as well. We're battle tested, they're battle tested. And getting swept is something that you never want to have happen. Especially this point," James said.

LeBron James had another triple-double; 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Kyrie Irving contributed with 40 points and seven rebounds.

"Shot some tough ones, and happily they went in. But other guys just came in, and Kev and JR, Bron, as well as Shump and Deron and Kyle. I

mean, when we're hitting threes, we're a different team," added Irving.

"We played well in Game 3, well enough to win, and we just didn't do it. But tonight we came out and we stuck to the game plan our coaching staff

put together. It was big for us," James said.

The Cavs now head back to California for Game 5 at Oracle Arena. Game time is Monday at 9.

