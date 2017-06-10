Two children killed in accident on Ohio Turnpike

Two children were killed and three others were hurt in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike early Saturday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that the car, a 2010 Subaru Outback with five people inside, swerved to avoid a deer, and was then struck from behind by a Freightliner semi truck. The car then struck the deer and went off the left side of the road.

Strongsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene where they had to extricate the people in the backseat.

All five people in the car, three children and two adults, were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Two of the children died at the hospital, and the other child and adults had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was okay.

No names are being released right now as family members are still being notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

