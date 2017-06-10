Police: Woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend who was breaking into her home

Eastlake Police are investigating after a woman shot a man who broke into her home and assaulted her. (Source: WOIO)

Eastlake Police are investigating after a woman shot her ex-boyfriend after he broke into her home early Friday morning.

Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of East 349th Street for a reported burglary.

The woman called 911 saying her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and was assaulting her, and she shot him one time.

When police arrived, the man was found on the floor with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Lake West Medical Center then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died.

The woman and another witness were taken to Eastlake Police station for further questioning and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

