Crews searching for man who possibly fell into Cuyahoga River

Early Saturday morning, crews were called to West 3rd Street and Canal Road in the flats after reports that a 59-year-old man fell in the river.

The Coast Guard and the Cleveland Fire Department were called to the scene and began searching around 2 am.

No word on what the man was doing when he fell in.

Crews searched for the man until 3:30 am, when the search was called off due to safety concerns.

At 8 am, the dive team assembled to resume the search.

